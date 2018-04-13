Arlington Police Say Water Bottle Led to Fight, Fatal Stabbing - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WEATHER ALERT: 
Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 P.M.
logo_dfw_2x

Arlington Police Say Water Bottle Led to Fight, Fatal Stabbing

By Lauren Crawford

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Arlington Police Say Water Bottle Led to Fight, Fatal Stabbing

    A man was fatally stabbed Thursday, possibly over a water bottle, Arlington police say.

    Police were called to the 1700 block of W. Randol Mill Road where a man was found unresponsive in the parking lot with what appeared to be a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital wher he was pronounced dead.

    Investigators believe the man, whose name has not yet been released, got into a fight with another man over a water bottle.

    A person of interest has been identified in the case and is expected to be interviewed Friday, police said.

    N. Carolina Reporter Takes on Tarantula Burger Challenge

    [NATL] N. Carolina Reporter Takes on Tarantula Burger Challenge

    One intrepid reporter from WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, decided to take on Bull City Burger’s Exotic Meats Month challenge by eating a burger garnished with an oven-roasted tarantula.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    The investigation into the case is ongoing.


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices