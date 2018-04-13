A man was fatally stabbed Thursday, possibly over a water bottle, Arlington police say.
Police were called to the 1700 block of W. Randol Mill Road where a man was found unresponsive in the parking lot with what appeared to be a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital wher he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the man, whose name has not yet been released, got into a fight with another man over a water bottle.
A person of interest has been identified in the case and is expected to be interviewed Friday, police said.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.