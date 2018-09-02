A man was shot and killed by a security officer after their verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation that ended in gunfire.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located on the 8000 block of Leigh Ann Drive at 10:44 p.m. on Saturday.

They were met by an armed and commissioned security guard who told officers that he was telling a group of people who were having a party to leave after the apartment complex’s curfew had passed.

While he was dispersing the group, one of the individuals and himself got into a verbal argument. The security guard requested backup from a second guard and soon the verbal argument turned into a physical altercation.

During the struggle, the victim was shot and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

According to Dallas police, the security guard was interviewed by detectives and released pending a ruling from the Dallas County Grand Jury.