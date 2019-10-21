Dallas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found outside an abandoned fire house Monday morning.

Juan Jose Mendoza, 28, was found on the ground between the sidewalk and the south wall of old Fire Station #19 along South Beacon Street at about 8:36 a.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and declared Mendoza deceased from homicidal violence.

Further details about the man's cause of death were not revealed.

Astronauts Make History With NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk

American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch made history Friday with NASA's first all-female spacewalk. The astronauts walked outside the International Space Station to replace a faulty battery. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance and is encouraging anyone with information about the murder to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 213928-2019.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.