Man Found Dead in Car Crushed by Tree in McKinney

A man was killed in McKinney when a tree fell on his car as strong storms moved through the area Thursday evening, authorities say.

The man was found deceased inside the vehicle on a small private road near Zinger Bat Ballpark, according to Lt. Lonny Haschel with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Haschel said there was severe weather in the area at the time the tree fell. DPS troopers were working with the Collin County Sheriff's Department in the investigation.

No further details were released.

