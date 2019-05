Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to investigators, at 1:12 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of E. Ledbetter Drive. When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Damon Hines suffering from a gunshot wound at the rear of an apartment complex.

Police said Hines died at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody and this shooting is still under investigation at this time.

