Man Killed After SWAT Standoff in Fort Worth Neighborhood

Fort Worth police are investigating a SWAT incident that left one man dead.

According to police, at 6:37 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of 6th Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance call.

When they arrived, they met an individual who pointed a weapon at officers. He then continued to barricade himself inside of the home.

SWAT was called to the scene and attempted to negotiate with the individual. A few moments later, he exited through the front door of the home and “presented a threat to SWAT officers,” according to police.

A SWAT officer then responded with “deadly force.”

The individual pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Worth Police Major Case detectives are leading an investigation into this incident, as well as Fort Worth Police Internal Affairs.

The officer who killed the individual has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 10 years and has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in these types of incidents.

No officers were injured and this case will be submitted to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review.