Man Injured By Fireworks in Kaufman County

A man injured his hands and forearms when he was loading fireworks Thursday night in Kaufman County, officials said.

College Mound firefighters responded about 9:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of County Road 120 where they found the injured man, the fire department said.

The man said he was loading artillery type fireworks in a tube and firing them. One exploded inside the tube causing injuries to his hands and forearms, the department said.

Firefighters aided CareFlite medics with providing patient care. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and the patient was airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

The fire department is reminding people that handling and firing fireworks are hazardous. Extreme caution should be used to avoid personal injury as well as the potential of starting a fire.