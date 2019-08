A man was hospitalized after his truck caught fire in Fort Worth Monday night, officials said. (Published 59 minutes ago)

A man was hospitalized after his truck caught fire in Fort Worth Monday night, officials said. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

When fire crews got to the scene in the 1000 block of Oak Grove Road about 9:15 p.m., they saw the truck fully engulfed in flames, about 100 yards from the road. The grass was also on fire around the truck.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the flames. Police and fire crews were investigating.

No other information was available.