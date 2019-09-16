Man Injured After Shooting in Justin: Police

A man is injured after he was shot in Justin on Sunday night, police say.

Justin Police and Denton County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Snyder Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the wound was possibly inflicted by a shotgun.

Neighbors were surprised that something like this happened in the area.

"I just heard what I thought was a firework," neighbor Grady Bruton said. "We see a single cop car over here and a guy on the ground with blood all over his back, and so we're like, 'Woah, that's not usual for here.' Then I thought, 'Was that firework pop a gunshot?'"

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear.