Man Injured After Being Shot in Arm: Police

A man was shot in the arm during a shooting in Dallas Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the scene about 4 a.m. in the 11800 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway.

The victim told police that he was exiting his trailer and walking to a back parking lot at 2111 Silverado Drive when he was approached by an unknown armed man, police said.

The armed man asked him what he was doing in the parking lot and shot the man in the arm, police said.

The armed man fled the scene. The victim was hospitalized.