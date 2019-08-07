A North Texas driver captured an apparent case of road rage on dashcam Friday showing a driver attack another driver's car with a machete after a minor crash on LBJ Freeway. (Published Monday, May 13, 2019)

A 32-year-old man is indicted for criminal mischief in a Dallas road rage attack with a machete that was caught on camera earlier this year, according to court records.

Jose Monsivais was indicted Friday for striking another man's car with a machete after a minor crash on LBJ Freeway on May 10. He was arrested in May and released after posting $15,000 bond.

Monsivais faces up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted, according to state penal code.



The incident along westbound Interstate 635 between drivers of a Subaru and a Chevrolet was caught on a driver's dashboard camera.

Man Attacks With Machete After Minor Crash on LBJ: Police

According to the driver of the Subaru, a wreck on the highway was forcing drivers to merge and the HHR driver tried to move into his lane. He says he exchanged words with the passenger about their car getting over.

When the recording starts, the HHR and Subaru are rubbing fenders. The driver of the HHR, straddling two lanes, appears to try to move up and in front of the Subaru, only to be overtaken in the lane.

The drivers collided again and that's when the video shows the driver of the HHR got out of his car, walked over to the Subaru and began swinging a machete, smashing rear car windows.

The driver said he was glad his children weren't in the car.

After four swings, more words are exchanged between the two and the man then walked calmly back to his HHR.

The driver of the HHR accelerated and again tried to pull in front of the Subaru driver who, again, did not yield, and hit the quarterpanel of the HHR, sending it into a very slow, 180-degree spin.

The HHR accelerates out of the frame, driving along LBJ in the wrong direction for an unknown distance.

Jerry Richardson, the 39-year-old driver of the Subaru, filed a vandalism and damage to property report with the Dallas Police Department. He told police he thought the man swung a bat at his car, but he later saw the video he says he realized it was a machete.

According to records obtained by NBC 5, the charge is not Monsivais' first. In January 2018 he was charged with assault family violence after being accused of choking a woman and pushing her head against a car.