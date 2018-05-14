Man Indicted for February Shooting of Dallas Clerk

A suspect has been indicted for the February killing of a Plano man in front of his own home, police say.

Plano police confirmed Monday the capital murder indictment of Tardavian Woods, nearly three months after the murder of a store clerk in the 4200 block of McAlice Drive.

Ahmed Omar was 56 years old when he was fatally shot on February 14, and police were unsure of the motive.

The father of three ran a store in southeast Dallas called Sav Mor Food Store and endeared himself to the neighborhood.

"He reached out to the community. He impacted so many people's lives that live in the community," Markie Brown, a customer, said after the shooting. "He didn't look at this community like it's an unfortunate community. He looked at it like, 'These are my people. This is my family.' It's touching."