Jesus Arredondo Gloria is behind bars in Tarrant County, accused of robbing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman, according to police. (August 26, 2018)

What to Know Fort Worth Police arrested a man after a violent crime spree Sunday that started on Burton Avenue and ended near Highway 287/Rosedale.

The suspect sexually assaulted a 78-year-old woman and then took off with her vehicle, police said.

The suspect was identified as Jesus Arredondo Gloria and is behind bars, facing multiple charges.

A Fort Worth man is behind bars after police said he broke into an elderly woman's home and sexually assaulted her.

Police said it happened in the early morning hours on Sunday. A man, impersonating a police officer, forced his way into the 78-year-old woman's home in the 2900 block of Burton Avenue.

Once he was inside, he demanded money from the woman, threatened her with a knife, and then sexually assaulted her, according to police.

But, his crime spree did not stop there. He stole the woman's car and then ditched it on Mitchell Avenue. Shortly after that, police said he started throwing rocks at vehicles in the area of Highway 287 and Rosedale.

One of those rocks ended up hitting a Fort Worth Police patrol car, and that's when that officer was able to get out and catch the suspect.

He has been identified as Jesus Arredondo Gloria, and is facing multiple charges.

Police said, so far they have not linked Gloria to any other crimes in surrounding cities.

The 78-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.