A man jumped off a nearby bridge into a gravel quarry after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 820, officials said.

MedStar says there was a two-vehicle crash near Old Decatur Road.

Fort Worth police say the driver was not intoxicated and he was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

There was some backup in the area but lanes have since been reopened.



No other information was available.