Man Holding Child Hostage Arrested in Oak Cliff

Police say a man who stabbed a relative before holding his niece hostage was arrested after a standoff in Oak Cliff.

According to police, the man stabbed his brother-in-law at a McDonald's near the 1500 block of Southerland Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say they tracked the man to a nearby home where he had barricaded himself inside with his niece.

At one point the man broke a window and held a shard of broken glass to the girl's neck, police said.

A SWAT team was dispatched to set up a perimeter around the home. The man, who has not been identified, surrendered to police by about 4 a.m.

Officials did not immediately say what charges he will face.

The child was not hurt and will be returned to her family, police said.

No further information was available on the condition of the man who was stabbed.

Check back for the latest on this developing story. As details unfold, elements may change.

NBC 5's Tim Ciesco contributed to this report.

