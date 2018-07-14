A man trying to cross the mainlanes of state Highway 360 in Arlington was hit and killed by a truck tractor early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the northbound side of Highway 360 near E. Broad Street.

After the collision, the driver of the truck stopped and called 911. When officers arrived, the man who was hit was laying in the middle lane.

Police said the ensuing investigation revealed the man had tried to cross the highway on foot when he was hit by a commercial truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The man has not yet been identified.