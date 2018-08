Police are searching for two vehicles after a man was hit and killed on 2200 E. Ledbetter Drive late Saturday night.

The man was struck by two vehicles as he crossed the roadway from north to south at 10:05 p.m.

According to police, neither vehicle stopped to help the victim.

One witness remained at the scene to speak with police and no vehicle descriptions have been provided at this time.

