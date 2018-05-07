Man Gets 25 Years for Assault With Children Nearby

An Ennis man was sentenced to 25 years in jail Monday for choking a woman in March 2017, the Ellis County District Attorney's office says.

A jury found David Allen Kemp guilty of assault family violence on Friday, before the defendant accepted the punishment Monday. The term will be served in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

The assault happened just over a year ago - in March 2017. Kemp, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, grabbed the woman's hair with one hand, choked her with the other and caused her to lose consciousness, according to a press release from the district attorney's office.

There were children in the next room at the time of the assault.

During Kemp's trial, the prosecution played phone calls from jail between the defendant and the victim as evidence. In recorded conversations, Kemp was heard trying to convince the victim to tell police that she lied about the abuse and that the assault did not happen.

The 34-year-old Kemp has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He waived any appeal related to the case.