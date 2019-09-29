Man Found Slain at Red Bird Apartments: Police

A 27-year-old man was found dead early Sunday at a Red Bird apartment complex, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to a call about a dead body inside a home at the Plum Meadows Apartments in the 6900 block of South Cockrell Hill Road, near West Camp Wisdom Road.

Police said a neighbor heard a loud noise and walked upstairs to check on the victim. She looked through the doorway and could see the man, who appeared to have been killed, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police have not released any information about how the man was killed and no arrests have been made in his slaying.