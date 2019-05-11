Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in a front yard early Sunday.

According to Garland police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Rio Rita Drive for a gunshot wound call.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. When paramedics arrived, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are working this shooting as a homicide and have no suspects at this time.

If anyone has information or may have witnessed something related to this shooting, they are asked to call Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.