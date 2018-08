Police are searching for a gunman after a man was found shot to death inside of a car late Friday night.

At around 10 p.m. on August 10, Dallas Police officers responded to the 200 block of Creek Cove Drive for a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found a black male with multiple gunshot wounds deceased inside of a blue Nissan that collided with another parked vehicle.

The age and name of the deceased have not been released and no suspect descriptions have been provided at this time.

