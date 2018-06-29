Man Found Shot Dead in Dallas Apartment Complex - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Found Shot Dead in Dallas Apartment Complex

Police say they found the victim in a car with multiple gunshot wounds

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at about 2:30 a.m on Thursday, June 28 at the Regal Court apartments in Dallas.

    When they arrived at the scene, police found an unidentified male inside a vehicle in the apartment parking lot who had multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue pronounced the man deceased.

    If you have information about this crime, contact Dallas Police Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3690 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

    Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at  214-373-TIPS (8477)

