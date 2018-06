A jury found Hanyel Leon-Gomez guilty of manslaugher Tuesday in the killing of 25-year-old Deandre Wilson.

The shooting happened at what was formerly The Library Bar in Denton in December 2016.

The incident occurred after 1:30 a.m. and police found Wilson dead at the scene when they arrived.

The shooting followed a fight between two separate groups, one with three men, the other with two, according to investigators.



Officer Snatches Up Runaway Toddler From Traffic