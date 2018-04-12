Man Found Fatally Shot in Hurst Neighborhood - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Found Fatally Shot in Hurst Neighborhood

    A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on a driveway in Hurst late Wednesday night, police say.

    Officers were called at about 8:50 p.m. to the area around the 400 block of Michael Boulevard for reports of gunfire. Police learned the people involved in the shooting had run away before officers arrived.

    Hours later, neighbors arrived home to find the body of a man on the ground at the back of their driveway, police said. Officers responded and processed the scene for evidence. Investigators impounded a parked vehicle that they said may be connected to the shooting.

    The identity of the deceased was not immediately released, pending notification of the next of kin.

    No further details were released.

