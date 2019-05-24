Man Found Fatally Shot in Fort Worth's Stop 6 Neighborhood

A man was found shot to death in front of his Fort Worth home Thursday night, police say. (Published May 24, 2019)

A man was found shot to death in the front yard of his home Thursday night in East Fort Worth.

Police said it happened before 11 p.m. in the 3100 block of EastCrest Court, in Fort Worth's Stop 6 neighborhood.

Early police reports said the man's girlfriend told police he was shot moments after leaving the house to get food. Police arrived to find the man's body in the yard.

Police have not identified the man, but they described him as being in his 30s.

So far there are no witnesses to the shooting. Homicide investigators and were called to search for evidence.