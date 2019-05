A deceased man was found in a vehicle at the Shell station at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Monday morning.

The man's cause of death is not known and will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

The Shell station is at Freeport Parkway and Airfield Drive, along the northeast side of the airport.

The case is being investigated by the D/FW Airport police.

