Man Found Dead After Garage Fire At East Dallas Home

One man is dead after a garage fire in Dallas early Saturday morning.

At 8:17 a.m., Dallas fire responded to a fire on the 8400 block of Hunnicut Road. When they arrived, they found an attached garage that was already extinguished and entered to find an adult male unresponsive and suffering from significant burn injuries.

First responders immediately began CPR and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators at the scene said an individual had arrived to the home to do some work and saw smoke coming from the garage. He called 911 and went inside to find a couch on fire which he extinguished with water. That’s when he also discovered the victim.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and identities will not be released until family has been notified.