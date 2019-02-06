A pursuit in which an armed man carjacked a person, crashed into a pole and ran on foot into a residential area ended when police took him into custody inside a North Dallas home Wednesday afternoon. (Published 1 minute ago)

What to Know An armed man ran on foot from police into a wooded area in North Dallas late Wednesday afternoon.

Texas Sky Ranger captured the man emerging from woods and carjacking a person in an apartment complex parking lot.

Police took the man into custody after he ran into the garage of a home in the 12200 block of Jackson Creek Drive.

Live video from NBC 5's 6 p.m. newscast will appear in the player above, you will see commercials until the newscast begins.

A pursuit in which an armed man carjacked a person, crashed into a pole and ran on foot into a residential area ended when police took him into custody inside a North Dallas home Wednesday afternoon.

Police chased the man on foot into a wooded area near the intersection of Abrams Road and Chimney Hill Lane in North Dallas.

Texas Sky Ranger captured the man on video when he emerged from the woods, undetected by police, and carjacked a person in the parking lot of Saint Croix Apartments in the 9600 block of Forest Lane, firing a gun as he started to drive away.

Not long after the carjacking, he crashed the vehicle into a pole and started to run on foot. When the man exited the vehicle, he was visibly bleeding. He then jumped a fence into a backyard, before finally walking into an open garage in the 12200 block of Jackson Creek Drive in Dallas.

Police surrounded the house, and the man was taken by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

It was not clear as of 5:30 p.m. what started the pursuit.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.