Police are searching for answers after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

According to Fort Worth police, at 12:29 a.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery call on the 3200 block of Bonaventure Blvd.

According to the victim, a masked man who brandished a gun took the victim’s money and fired several shots as he fled the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Raw: Video Shows Last Time Ole Miss Student Seen Alive

Police have released surveillance video of the last night that Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was seen alive. She was later found dead with gunshot wounds and a college student from Fort Worth has been charged with murder in connection with her death. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

Police have no suspects in custody at this time.