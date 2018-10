A 58-year-old man was fatally struck by vehicle late Sunday night in Dallas, police said.

The man had been involved in a crash and his vehicle was stuck in the mud about 11 p.m. on Interstate 45, police said. He was walking across the freeway from the center median to the east shoulder, police said.

A driver was headed northbound when he struck the man, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped at the scene and no charges were filed, police said.