A 48-year-old man was killed when he fell into the roadway Saturday night in northwest Dallas.

A 48-year-old man was killed when he fell into the roadway Saturday night in northwest Dallas.

The man was walking across the 9600 block of Webb Chapel Road about 7:20 p.m. when he stumbled and fell, police said.

While he was on the ground, he was hit by a vehicle driving westbound on the street, police said.

The man's identity has not been released.

London Bridge Stabbing Suspect Detained and Shot