Man Fatally Stabs Would-Be Burglar: Police

A Dallas man interrupted a man who was reportedly burglarizing his apartment and fatally stabbed the would-be burglar, according to police.

Officers were called at about 2 p.m. to the 7500 block of South Westmoreland Road in Dallas where a man said he had stabbed another man.

The man stabbed, Anthony Elder, 30, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The man who police said stabbed Elder was taken to police headquarters and interviewed. The man told detectives he saw Elder burglarizing his apartment and confronted him. Police said a struggle occurred and Elder ended up stabbed.

Three New York Moms Welcome Triplets at the Same Hospital

Triple the surprise, then triple that surprise. Three moms in New York welcomed triplets at the same hospital, all within weeks of each other. (Published Friday, May 11, 2018)

The man who stabbed Elder was released by police, pending a review by a grand jury.



