A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday, police say.

According to Fort Worth police, officers received a call that shots were fired on the 2500 block of Burton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the male victim inside a vehicle. Police said the victim had apparent gunshot wounds and was dead at the time police arrived.

The victim was later identified as Xavier Laron Westbrook, 26.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating.