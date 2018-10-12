Dallas police say they are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man inside his car. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Dallas police say a gunman is at large after fatally shooting a man sitting inside a car in Dallas.

It happened at about 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 10950 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, near Walnut Hill Lane.

According to police, someone in a red pickup truck opened fire on a silver Toyota Corolla, striking a man inside it twice.

The victim was taken to Parkland Hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. The man has not yet been identified.

One person reported their Chevrolet Suburban was struck three times by a vehicle possibly related to the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.