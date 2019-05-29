A man who was driving in a Dallas neighborhood was shot and killed after a gun went off in the vehicle early Wednesday morning, police say. (Published 17 minutes ago)

A man who was driving in a Dallas neighborhood was shot and killed after a gun went off in the vehicle early Wednesday morning, police say.

Dallas police found the vehicle was driven into a lawn in the 1500 block of Brook Valley Lane after the driver was shot, police said. There were three occupants in the car, including the driver, police said. It's unclear how the gun was discharged.

After the vehicle crashed, one male occupant fled the scene and the third person, a juvenile, was detained by police.

The wounded driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other information was available.