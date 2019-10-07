Man Faces Murder Charge in Death of Toddler Found in Landfill

The man who admitted to Dallas police he put an 18-month-old in a dumpster when the toddler became unresponsive has been charged with capital murder, jail records show.

Sedrick Johnson, 28, was indicted in September for the murder of 18-month-old Cedric Jackson and is being held on bond of over $1 million.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson July 11 after he reportedly went missing overnight. Johnson confessed to police he swaddled Jackson so tightly that he became unresponsive, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The following day, police said they recovered the remains of a small child, believed to be Jackson, at a landfill in Rowlett. Police said they learned the dumpster Johnson had placed Jackson in was emptied at that particular landfill.

According to police, CPS had removed Jackson from his mother's home and placed him with his aunt, Chrystal Jackson, in May. Johnson was Chrystal Jackson's boyfriend.

Records show Johnson has a pending family violence case from 2016 where he allegedly hit his wife on the arm and a 2010 child abandonment charge for engaging with a prostitute while his 4-month-old daughter was left home alone unsupervised. Johnson's then girlfriend, court documents say, was at a job interview at the time.