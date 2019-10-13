A home in the 2800 block of Matthews Drive in Richland Hills, Texas where police discovered a 73-year-old died of apparent homicide on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

A 27-year-old man faces a murder charge in the death of a 73-year-old Richland Hills woman, police say.

Officers discovered the woman while they conducted a welfare check at her home in the 2800 block of Matthews Drive Saturday night after a neighbor said the woman did not answer her door and her dog was dead on the front porch, Richland Hills police said.

Police did not say Sunday how the woman died.

Police said the man was a "known roommate" of the woman's, and he was arrested in Dallas around 10 a.m. Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The incident was still under investigation Sunday afternoon, police said. The woman's name will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities did not release the name of the man they arrested, though they did say he was at the joint detention center in North Richland Hills and would be charged with murder.