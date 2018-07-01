Man Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge in Fatal Crash

A driver will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after police said he was driving under the influence of alcohol during a crash that killed another motorist Sunday morning.

Police responded to the crash at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Timberline Drive at the Webb Chapel Extension in Northwest Dallas.

Investigators said Pedro Almendarez-Chavez, 58, was on Timberline when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Josue Rodriguez-Cruz, 22. Police said Rodriguez-Cruz was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit Almendarez-Chavez's vehicle, flipping it on its side. Police said Almendarez-Chavez died at the scene.

Rodriguez-Cruz was taken to Parkland Hospital and was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said. He remains in the hospital and police said he will face a charge of intoxication manslaughter for the crash.

Bear Cub Badly Burned in Colorado Wildfire