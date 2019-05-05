Man Escorted Out of Garland Club Exchanges Gunfire with Security Guards - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Escorted Out of Garland Club Exchanges Gunfire with Security Guards

By Catherine Park

Published 11 minutes ago

    Garland police are investigating a shooting between two security guards and a customer outside of a club Sunday morning.

    At about 12:45 a.m., officers were called to Lupita’s Café 3 located on the 4600 block of W. Walnut Street for a disturbance.

    When they arrived, they learned that two of the security guards that were working that night had escorted a customer out of the club for an unknown reason.

    Later, that same customer returned with a gun and opened fire on the security guards. Both security guards returned fire, according to police, and one of them struck the customer.

    He was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

    Police did not say whether or not charges will be filed at this time and this investigation is ongoing.

