Man Electrocuted on Roof of Home Depot in Keller - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Electrocuted on Roof of Home Depot in Keller

A Keller man was rescued after being electrocuted on the roof of a Home Depot on Tuesday morning

By Hannah Jones

Published 19 minutes ago

    Keller Fire-Rescue

    A man was rescued after being electrocuted on the roof of a Home Depot in Keller Tuesday morning, officials say. 

    According to Keller Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a Home Depot at the intersection of North Tarrant Parkway and Highway 377 shortly before 9 a.m. 

    Officials say that crews used a basket and rope system to lower the patient from the roof. CareFlite landed in the parking lot of a neighboring shopping center to transport the patient to Parkland Memorial Hospital burn center. 

    According to fire officials, the patient was conscious at the scene, but he was taken to the hospital because due to the risk of internal injuries associated with electrocution cases.

