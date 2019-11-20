Man Electrocuted on Roof of Home Depot in Keller

A man was rescued after being electrocuted on the roof of a Home Depot in Keller Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to Keller Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a Home Depot at the intersection of North Tarrant Parkway and Highway 377 shortly before 9 a.m.

Officials say that crews used a basket and rope system to lower the patient from the roof. CareFlite landed in the parking lot of a neighboring shopping center to transport the patient to Parkland Memorial Hospital burn center.

According to fire officials, the patient was conscious at the scene, but he was taken to the hospital because due to the risk of internal injuries associated with electrocution cases.

Trapped Hong Kong Protesters Rappel Down Hoses to Escape