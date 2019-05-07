A man was electrocuted in Waxahachie Sunday night after coming into contact with "high voltage wires" while jumping roofs, police say.

Jedidiah Brookbank, 20, was jumping roof tops for fun, police said their preliminary investigation suggested, in the 100 block of North Rogers Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they found Brookbank on the roof of a business at the location, where'd made contact with the wires and was electrocuted.

Brookbank was a student at Southwestern Assemblies of God University and a Waxahachie resident, police said. He was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office.