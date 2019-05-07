Man Electrocuted While 'Jumping Roof Tops for Fun': Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Electrocuted While 'Jumping Roof Tops for Fun': Police

The incident happened Sunday night in Waxahachie

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Electrocuted While 'Jumping Roof Tops for Fun': Police
    NBC 5 News
    File photo: Waxahachie Police Department

    A man was electrocuted in Waxahachie Sunday night after coming into contact with "high voltage wires" while jumping roofs, police say.

    Jedidiah Brookbank, 20, was jumping roof tops for fun, police said their preliminary investigation suggested, in the 100 block of North Rogers Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

    Police said they found Brookbank on the roof of a business at the location, where'd made contact with the wires and was electrocuted.

    Brookbank was a student at Southwestern Assemblies of God University and a Waxahachie resident, police said. He was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office.

    Top News Photos: Michael Cohen Reports For Prison Sentence

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Michael Cohen Reports For Prison Sentence
    Kevin Hagen/AP

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices