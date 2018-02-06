Man Ejected From Vehicle, Killed in Fort Worth Crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash in northwest Fort Worth.



Officers said a white pickup truck was traveling southbound on Beach Street when the driver failed to stop at a red light when crossing 28th Street at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.



An on-coming car struck the pickup. The driver of the truck was ejected and pinned under the front of his vehicle.



He died at the scene, police said.



The other driver was transported to a downtown Fort Worth hospital and is in stable condition.

Names of those involved have not been released.