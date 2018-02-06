Man Ejected From Vehicle, Killed in Fort Worth Crash: FWPD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Man Ejected From Vehicle, Killed in Fort Worth Crash: FWPD

By Holley Ford

Published at 2:24 PM CST on Feb 6, 2018 | Updated at 4:52 PM CST on Feb 6, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Ejected From Vehicle, Killed in Fort Worth Crash

    Texas Sky Ranger flies overhead as police investigate a fatal crash in northwest Fort Worth. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

    Police are investigating a fatal crash in northwest Fort Worth.

    Officers said a white pickup truck was traveling southbound on Beach Street when the driver failed to stop at a red light when crossing 28th Street at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

    An on-coming car struck the pickup. The driver of the truck was ejected and pinned under the front of his vehicle.

    He died at the scene, police said.

    The other driver was transported to a downtown Fort Worth hospital and is in stable condition.

    Names of those involved have not been released.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices