Man Drowns in Lake Ray Roberts - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Drowns in Lake Ray Roberts

The accident occurred Saturday afternoon

By PUT YOUR NAME HERE

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Drowns in Lake Ray Roberts
    NBC 5 News

    A Valley View man died Saturday after an accidental drowning in Lake Ray Roberts, officials say.

    The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Denton Mitchell Brandyn.

    The accident occurred Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at the Isle du Bois Swim Beach of the lake, according to the Denton County Game Warden.

    Brandyn drowned in water that was about six feet deep, the game warden said. His body was located by rescuers using side-scan sonar and recovered by the Lewisville Dive Team.

    Survivor of Santa Fe HS Shooting: 'I Was Scared for My Life'

    [NATL] Survivor of Santa Fe High School Shooting: 'I Was Scared for My Life'

    Dakota Shrader, a student from Santa Fe High School, describes what happened when shots were fired during her morning history class. Multiple people died during the shooting.

    (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices