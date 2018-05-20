Man Drowns in Lake Ray Roberts

A Valley View man died Saturday after an accidental drowning in Lake Ray Roberts, officials say.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Denton Mitchell Brandyn.

The accident occurred Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at the Isle du Bois Swim Beach of the lake, according to the Denton County Game Warden.

Brandyn drowned in water that was about six feet deep, the game warden said. His body was located by rescuers using side-scan sonar and recovered by the Lewisville Dive Team.

