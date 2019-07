A man drowned in Joe Pool Lake Saturday afternoon.

Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to several calls for a man that went out swimming and never returned.

Divers conducted a search, finding the man underwater. According to officials, he was transported to Arlington City Medical in critical condition, where he later died.

Officials said he was not wearing a life vest and had been under water for approximately 30 minutes before he was found.

His identity has not been released.