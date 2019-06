A 36-year-old man drowned in an apartment complex pool in Dallas Thursday night, police said.

Montiel Gibbs was swimming with his young son about 9 p.m. in the 11000 block of Ferguson Road when an unknown cause led him to go underwater, police said. He was pulled from the water by Dallas Fire-Rescue and was unresponsive, police said.

He was hospitalized and pronounced dead.

No other information was available.