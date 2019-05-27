Man Drowns While at Grapevine Lake

The body of a man has been recovered from Grapevine Lake after he was reported missing Sunday evening, Monday, May 27, 2019.

Firefighters responded to Rockledge Park just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses at the park were able to tell rescue crews the approximate last location they saw the man.

The Grapevine Dive Team along with Marine 1 immediately started searching the area.

The Flower Mound Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department assisted the Grapevine Fire Department with the rescue.

The man's body was later recovered.

So far, no identification of the man has been released.