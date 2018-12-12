Man Dressed As Santa Shot At While Driving On I-20: Police

An unknown suspect opened fire at a man and his wife as they were driving home on I-20 Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was hurt. (Dec. 12, 2018)

What to Know Police in Forest Hill are investigating after a person opened fire on a man dressed as Santa Claus Tuesday evening.

"I saw them exiting and I though it was over, but then we started hearing gunshots and the car was hit twice," said the man.

Forest Hill Police said the only description they have is a red car, no license plates or suspect descriptions were available.

Police in Forest Hill are investigating after a person opened fire on a man dressed as Santa Claus Tuesday evening.

It happeend on westbound I-20 at the Anglin Drive exit around 11:00 p.m.

A man dressed as Santa Claus, who did not wish to be identified, and his wife were driving home after a holiday party when he says they were cut off by an unknown person in a small red car, according to police.

The man said he attempted to pass the red car, but that driver kept blocking them until the red car exited at Anglin Drive and then started shooting.

Weather Alert Winter Storm Watch in Effect for West of DFW; Roads Treated

"I saw them exiting and I though it was over, but then we started hearing gunshots and the car was hit twice," said the man.

Forest Hill Police said the only description they have is a red car, no license plates or suspect descriptions were available.

The man and his wife were not hurt.

It's unclear if road rage was a factor in this shooting. Police want to make contact with the person in the red car who fired the gun.