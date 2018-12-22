Man, Dog Shot During Violent Home Invasion

Police are searching for several home invasion suspects after a man and his dog were shot.

According to Dallas police, at 10:47 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Etta Drive to a residence for a man who was shot.

When they arrived, they found one Hispanic male and a dog suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told police that four black males had forced entry into his home and restrained him.

During the invasion, another person who was inside the residence at the time was assaulted but did not have to be transported to the hospital.

The suspects then fled the scene. It is unknown if they fled on foot or by vehicle at this time.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and the dog was transported to a veterinarian for surgery.

Both of their conditions are unknown.