A man died of his gunshot wounds after a shooting outside a laundromat Monday night in Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth police officers were driving down the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail about 10 p.m. when they head gunshots, police said. Officers went to the area where they heard the shots and called for backup, police said.

They found the man who had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was hospitalized and later died.

No arrests were made. No other information was available.