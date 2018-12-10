Arlington police are investigating the death of a man who died Monday morning, nearly two weeks after he was assaulted in his home.

Police said Monday that on Nov. 27, at about 8:40 p.m., a registered nurse at an assisted living facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities reported a resident assaulted 31-year-old Mina Iskander.

Iskander was subsequently hospitalized until his death, at about 3:40 a.m. Monday. Details on Iskander's injuries have not been released and his cause of death will be determined by The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the medical examiner's report, Iskander's home address is the same as the assisted living facility. It is not yet clear if he was a patient or if he worked there.

Meanwhile, police said the investigation into the attack is ongoing and that detectives have interviewed multiple witnesses and others who were at the home during the incident.

Police expect to release more information once the medical examiner determines Iskander's cause of death.